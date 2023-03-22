In a joint column for the Kenosha News, Democratic State Sen. Bob Wirch and Republican Van Wanggaard comment the Kenosha police and the National Association on Mental Illness for cooperating on a training plan to deal with mental illness in the community. The senators claim that this could be a model for others across the state.
A simple licensing change could could help ease the shortage of mental health professionals in the state, writes Benjamin Garbedian in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The author is one of several young people who have faced mental problems, but have been unable to find help.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that in his last official act, Douglas LaFollette let Wisconsin down. The blogger says he's disgusted that LaFollette should run for another term as secretary of state, win, and then resign within three months.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild recommends that his readers vote no on the three referendums on the April 4th ballot. He suggests that they are aimed at overloading our jails.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff adds that the ballots measure sow confusion and resentment. They were placed on the ballot by Republicans hoping to capitalize on crime fear and the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, she writes.
An activist court is a dangerous court, declares conservative Owen Robinson in his Boots and Sabers blog and Washington County Daily News column. And electing Janet Prostasiewicz to the Supreme Court would make it activist, he claims.