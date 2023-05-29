In a column special to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, former Gov. Tommy Thompson gives Wisconsin a wish in its 175th anniversary, which happens ti be today, Memorial Day. He says the state is much celebrated for its scenic beauty, but its greatest asset is its people.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also publishes the text of the 1868 order that served as the basis for establishing a national holiday we now call Memorial Day. The order was written to honor Civil War dead.
In a Recombobulation Area guest blog, Marquette University Prof. Phil Rocco explains how legislators are looking at shared revenue with local governments differently than in the past. He notes how they are ignoring the autonomy of local government.
The Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson urges people to remember that the Declaration of Independence was a "woke" manifesto it its day. In effect, he writes, it was aimed at canceling King George.
In a blog he labels sarcasm, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that the debt limit is a federal law and since MAGA politicians don't believe in abiding by federal laws why don't the Dems just ignore it, too?