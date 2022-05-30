Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr, in a Kenosha News column, reflects on Memorial Day and the difference between returning veterans today versus earlier times in the nation's history. We need to encourage today's vets to get involved in civilian leadership, he proclaims.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth wonders if our veterans gave their all so we can fight each other. Let's honor their memories by tempering our divisive words and actions, he asks.
Never waste a Memorial Day to find an excuse to attack Gov. Tony Evers for "failing veterans." M.D. Kittle, the conservative commentator for right-wing sites, quotes Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and State Sen. Van Wanggaard that treatment of vets in the home at Union Grove is unacceptable and the governor isn't doing anything about it.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, a Milwaukee mother, Angela McManaman, frets over sending her 8-year-old child to school following yet another school shooting spree, this time in Texas. Because our politicians refuse to address gun violence, parents have to live in fear just sending kids to school, she laments.
Jeff Robischon, general manager of the Ashland Daily Press, also comments about his fears sending his three children to school. When are we doing to do something about this? he asks, adding that perhaps we should rejoice that our kids are safe from critical race theory.
Meanwhile, the near release of a murderer leaves questions, asserts the Racine Journal Times. The paper editorializes that Parole Commission's John Tate's decision was very concerning, especially since he didn't coordinate with the murder victim's family.