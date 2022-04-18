The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild is appalled at the callousness that the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's Rick Esenberg displayed toward the handicapped during a Supreme Court hearing last week on absentee voting. He lists three grievous statements that Esenberg made in arguing that absentee ballots had to be returned in person, handicapped or not.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson provides facts and figures on how Wisconsin is trailing badly in the development of renewable energy, which doesn't bode well in fighting climate change. He hopes that renewed interest in solar will help reverse that trend.
In a Wisconsin Examiner posting, health experts Ingrid Andersson and Jessica Dalby write that access to pregnancy options offer big opportunities and challenges. They laud new legislation in Maryland that expanded abortion procedures to other health care professionals in addition to doctors. They wonder which way Wisconsin will go: follow Maryland or Texas?
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says he's being won over by ranked-choice voting after noting the success it has had in the state of Maine. One of its pluses over the current system is that it tends to disempower party extremists, he writes.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite blames Gov. Tony Evers for causing the state's mental health crisis among young people. He contends that Evers' lock down orders at the beginning of the pandemic and his "lack of backbone" in standing up to the teachers' unions are at fault.
Meanwhile, right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a MacIver Institute posting, takes a swipe at Middleton High School teacher Matthew Kashdan who launched into a drag routine during a fine arts program. He calls him the poster child of what goes on behind closed doors in the state's classrooms.