Right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims to know the real reason that mass shootings keep happening. They are inspired by other mass shootings and all the publicity that goes with them, he declares.
In a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign commentary, luscely Flores contrasts two shootings over the weekend -- the Highland Park killings on the 4th of July and the police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Akron. The alleged shooter in Highland Park was arrested without incident while the eight police officers gunned down the Akron man, she notes.
Meanwhile, the WDC points out that Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote the decision favoring the Kohler golf course developer even after accepting a $2,500 campaign donation from the developer.
AR 15s must be banned, period, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. These are solely military weapons designed to kill people, not hunting game, he points out.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters explains how the Wisconsin governor's power was weakened. The State Supreme Court's decision in the Fred Prehm DNR case was just the latest example, he writes.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says it's amusing that super rich U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is complaining about the funds being raised by his election opponents. Johnson can fund his own campaign must like Herb Kohl once did, the blogger says.