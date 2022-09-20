Wisconsin's Senate race won't be a cakewalk, writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. He explores the different scenarios that could affect the race between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes and the tightening of the race as reported by the Marquette University Law School poll.
In a column foe Isthmus, Dave Cieslewicz calls the Marquette poll "cautionary" for the Democrats. It's disappointing, he declares, showing the Ron Johnson's negative ads are hitting home for many.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild calls the attack ads on Barnes "disgusting" as they insinuate that Barnes is a dangerous Black man. He notes the ads are being financed by two prominent billionaire Republicans, Richard Uihlein and Diane Hendricks.
On his blog More Verb than Noun, Mike McCabe asks if the country is headed toward civil war. He answers that it isn't, even though it may feel like it. He argues that the state of the country today is more like 1927, not 1860. And, like then, we could be headed to a more social and economic revival.
On the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, M. D. Kittle cites a Thomas More Society attorney who claims that the Wisconsin Elections Commission is allowing incompetent voters to remain on the voting rolls and declining to remove them.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor talks about the unequal application of the law. The most glaring example, she writes, is that there have been no action taken against the many elected officials who supported the Jan. 6th insurrection which, she adds, should bar them from holding office under the U.S. Constitution.