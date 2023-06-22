The right-wing staff at the MacIver Institute blog complains that the "wafer-thin" tax cut is at the end of the budget being fashioned by the Legislature. As usual, the big surplus is making it harder for politicians to resist spending, the blog maintains.
Jenny Higgins and Amy Williamson, in a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ideas Lab, contend that even if Wisconsin's abortion ban is overturned, women will still face obstacles to care. The two health care specialists insist that the state landscape bodes ill for women in search of abortion care.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that California Sen. Diane Feinstein has met the gender divide in the calls for her resignation. Humphrey points out that he never heard such demands of West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd or South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond when they were obviously hampered by old age.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy reports that outgoing Summerfest boss Don Smiley collected $991,154 in his last paycheck, bringing his total compensation for the five years of running the nonprofit to more than $6.5 million.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz contends that Donald Trump has done damage to liberals, making it next to impossible for center left commentators like him to give some credit to the other side.
In a WisOpinion column, Sarah Zarling, the founder of Citizens Active for Rail Safety, writes that the Railway Safety Act will reduce threats to our communities and protect tjhe environment.