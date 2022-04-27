Look out for Tim Michels, warns Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. He says Michels' candidacy could shake up the Wisconsin Republican primary for governor. He's a threat not only to the other GOP candidates in the race, but to Democrat Tony Evers as well because of the amount of money he brings to the campaign, Murphy says.
In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters explains how Republicans wound up winning the redistricting fight. The key was the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling requiring the state's high court to take a new look at its original decision to go with Gov. Tony Evers' plan, Walters writes.
In a commentary for the Kenosha News, Carthage College professor Arthur Cyr insists that Elon Musk's pursuit of Twitter is all about freedom. He claims that Twitter has been inconsistent in managing posts and Musk is right that it shouldn't be making judgments on who gets to use the service.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes another slam at the Department of Public Instruction for its "lecturing" of white teachers on how to teach Black boys. They've got it all wrong, the blogger claims. Don't teach to race, teach to needs, he writes.
Despite promises, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is still accepting corporate PAC money in his campaign for the Democratic senatorial nomination, claims M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite.
Where there is weed, there is a way, writes State Rep. LaKeisha Myers in a Milwaukee Courier column. She contends Wisconsin is late to the party in legalizing marijuana sales, despite the fact that it is one of the fastest growing green jobs in the country.