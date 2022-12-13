In his column that appears weekly on WisOpinion, Bill Kaplan writes that the holidays are here, but, unfortunately, so is COVID. He notes the surge in hospitalizations and deaths since Thanksgiving and urges readers to listen to their doctors in the weeks ahead, not to quackery or wishful thinking.
On his WisBiz Green Facebook blog, Gregg Hoffman discusses the promises of new technology that can turn cow manure into jet fuel. Dairyland Farms is testing the process of capturing methane from manure and recycling it to liquid fuel.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is ecstatic over the Wisconsin Republicans choosing Brian Schimming as tjheir new state chairman. Blaska contends that Schimming's resume is from God.
Speaking of Wisconsin Republicans, State Rep. LeKeshia Myers, in a Milwaukee Courier column, says that the Wisconsin GOP is slow about giving student loan tax credits. If student loans are indeed forgiven up to $20,000 under Joe Biden's plan, Wisconsin students would have to pay taxes on that, she points out. The state needs to change the law before that happens, Myers adds.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz counsels the city to turn down grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help run future elections. The money and the organization is completely above board, he admits, but the grants aren't worth all the political headaches they will generate.
Blogger Bill Stokes proposes to begin a bad idea pick-up service, starting with Vladimir Putin's bad ideas and then making stops at Mar-a-Lago for others and perhaps even extending the service to your hometown. The ideas will be picked up and immediately trashed, he says.