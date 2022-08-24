In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters visits the little-noticed lieutenant governor race between Republican Roger Roth and Democrat Sara Rodriquez. The two could hardly be more different in everything from their experience to their political views, he writes.
Perception doesn't equal reality, comments State Sen. Lena Taylor in a Milwaukee Courier column. The Biden administration keeps racking up wins for the American economy, she insists, but you'd never know it listening to and reading the pundits' comments.
The Janesville Gazette's Stan Milam reminds his readers that the Inflation Reduction Act allows for only some drug price negotiation. He notes how Medicare Part D when passed was supposed to be a big winner for seniors, but because it didn't allow drug price negotiation, it was more of a loser. The new act makes improvements, but all too many drugs are still exempted.
Republican Robin Vos hangs on while Michael Gableman's circus leaves town, comments the Racine Journal Times. Vos had a close race thanks to his own missteps, the paper says, but he deserved re-election and Gableman deserved to go.
Saul Anusiz of the right-leaning American Association of Senior Citizens contends that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is doing a service to Social Security and Medicare by calling for their reassessment. The conversation surrounding the two programs has been sitting on the sidelines for too long, he claims.