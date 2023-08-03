In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, Charlie Dee and Michael Rosen insist that Republican legislators dealt Milwaukee a terrible deal with the budget. Instead of using state surplus money to help the city, it foisted a sales tax on it that will fall mostly on low income residents, they point out. It's a violation of the state's progressive tax tradition, they add.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor points out that the severe heat the nation is enduring this summer affects our mental health as well. All more proof that we must address our mental health problems, she adds.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is wrong about Congress not having oversight of the court, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He cites Article 3 of the Constitution to underscore his point.
When Democrats vote they win, says Milwaukee blogger Chris Liebenthal in a posting on the Crooks and Liars blogsite. He cites the fact that despite severe gerrymandering, Wisconsin Dems started turning out at elections and began to win.
Donald Trump took the bad advice he wanted, comments Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. And the answer to the question if it's a crime to take bad advice is "yes," he blogs.
Blogger Bill Stokes comments today on "dumb" legislators, citing Derrick Van Orden's meltdown at the U.S. Capitol as he was miffed at teenage pages "defiling" the building's rotunda. Stokes asks Van Orden to say "hi" to Ron Johnson, who he says is another "deep thinker."