Let's rally around the flag this coming 4th of July Weekend, but leave the F-Biden flags at home, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. It's become appalling and a prime example of our divisiveness that obscene flags like this are flown at parades and other events where kids are in attendance, the newspaper complains.
It's time to get tough with big oil, insists columnist Bill Kaplan in a piece that appears in WisOpinion. The columnist suggests that instead of just complaining about oil prices, Ron Johnson join his colleague in the U.S. Senate, Tammy Baldwin, in her attempts to make big oil subject to a windfall profits tax.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson complains that Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch thinks she's standing for all women on the abortion issue when, in fact, she represents about 35% of the state's female population. It's Tony Evers who is standing for all women, he maintains.
Some Wisconsin progressives must share the blame for the Supreme Court's abortion debacle, asserts Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. These are the people who couldn't see a reason for voting for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016. They are now reaping the rewards of their foolishness, he says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, after asking what all those Catholics are doing on the Supreme Court, maintains that the court did not outlaw abortion, but merely sent the question back to the people.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a lengthy column written by former Madison Mayor Dave Cieselewicz in which he presents a complete timeline of Michael Gableman's election investigation. Heinzelman says he personally is incredulous that Gableman is a lawyer of any kind, much less a former Supreme Court justice.
Conservative blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson contends that WEAC's priorities are not Wisconsin's, but they are Gov. Tony Evers'. It's clear that Evers is a wholly owned subsidiary of the teachers' union, Robinson fumes.
In a Milwaukee Courier guest column, State Sen. Lena Taylor insists that those politicians who sided with Donald Trump's attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election ought to be given a "go directly to jail" card.
Blogger Bill Stokes has some novel suggestions on what to do about the U.S. Supreme Court. For one, he thinks the court should franchise dumbed-down community centers.