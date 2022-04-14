The law to limit the number of taverns needs to change, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper notes that the current law limits Class B liquor licenses to one per 500 people, but that is now sorely out of date. If it isn't changed, communities could be missing out on economic development opportunities, it adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is perplexed over a speech former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker gave on the UW campus recently, insisting that colleges like the UW-Madison promote Marxist doctrine. Humphrey wonders how Walker came to that conclusion and explains why educated young people are more likely to be liberal.
While on the subject of the UW, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson wonders why Wisconsin Republicans continue to diss the university. He says that rather than disparaging it, the legislators should be investing resources in it because of its huge financial impact on the state.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska laments that liberals who endorse some of his beliefs -- especially school discipline -- are afraid to lend their names for fear of being ostracized. He considers former Madison mayor Dave Cieslewicz as an exception with exceptional courage.
The Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson complains that the Emmett Till anti-lynching law is just another empty gesture. He visits other historic legislation that received plaudits but did little to advance equality.
Commenting on the inhumanity demonstrated by Russia's Vladimir Putin, blogger Bill Stokes insists that the descendants of wolves in our canine world have made much more progress than the human species.