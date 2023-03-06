The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild gives a thank you to the law firm Law Forward for filing a complaint charging former Supreme Court justice and 2020 election denier Michael Gableman with unprofessional conduct. Hopefully, says Rothschild, this will lead to him losing his law license.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a news article from a Florida state news service with details about a bill introduced in the Florida Legislature that would require any blogger writing about Gov. Ron DeSantis to register with the state or face fines.
Marquette University student and charter school grad Sherlean Roberts, in a WisOpinion column, maintains that school choice should be made universal in Wisconsin, despite Gov. Tony Evers' opposition to the Republican idea.
The conservative Badger Institute's Mike Nichols blogs about forseeing the future of Wisconsin with a flat income tax. Citing the Center for Reform of the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE) controversial study, Nichols claims the flat tax would spur huge growth in the state's economy.
In a column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr takes a look at the financial markets and compares it to regressive events of the past, adding that keen oversight is needed by the Federal Reserve.