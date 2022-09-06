In a WisOpinion column, Green Bay labor activist and writer Jarrett Brown insists the PRO Act needs union democracy provisions. He says the Act is has widespread support, but it doesn't go far enough. Needed are assurances that union elections and decisions are open and transparent, he says.
On Labor Day, blogger Bill Stokes pays tribute to the late famed Madison labor attorney, John Lawton. He remembers he and Lawton's trout fishing trips on Labor Day weekends only to be cut short by Lawton's return to Madison go speak at the Labor Day festivities, an event that he'd never miss, fishing or not.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey also posts Labor Day remembrances of Jerry Lewis hosting the annual muscular dystrophy telethon. He calls Lewis a great humanitarian and adds he was privileged to go to the local TV studio to answer pledge calls from viewers.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite claims a photo of Tony Evers posing for a picture with a wanted pedophile tells the story of how the governor is soft-on-crime.
Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler, in a posting on WisOpinion, calls the Inflation Reduction Act a boon for Wisconsin. It's a big win for working families and Americans know it, he writes, adding that it passed Congress without a single Republican vote.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth comments that most everyone is now agreed that climate change is real and danger lurks ahead. But, he adds, California's recent action to mandate all electric vehicles by 2035 seems to be over the top.