The Racine Journal Times and its sister newspaper the Kenosha News endorse a Kenosha referendum to add more police and firefighters to combat growing crime rates in southeast Wisconsin. For $5.50 a month per homeowner, it's a small price to pay for added safety, the paper contends.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes that the subsidy for the Milwaukee Bucks' FiServ Forum has suddenly become an issue in the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate. He details how candidate Tom Nelson has sparked a debate over the roughly quarter of a billion in taxpayer help that primary opponent Alex Lasry's firm received to build the arena.
In observance of Mothers' Day, Up North News posted interviews with seven mothers who have advice for Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. They advocate that the senator consider issues like enacting affordable child care and better accessibility to health care instead of opposing them.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters outlines the nuances of the Aug. 9th Wisconsin primary, reminding readers that unlike the general election voters much choose which party's ballot they want to vote in. He notes that of Wisconsin's 72 counties only a small number provide the majority of a statewide vote.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes a swipe at the Madison School District's school safety committee, insisting that it has no solutions for the violence plaguing the district. He complains there are no safety experts serving on the safety committee.
Blogger Bill Stokes comments that if the world were a tennis ball no respectable dog would fetch it since it has begun to resemble a rotting meatball. He cites minority and dictatorial representation, a politicized unjust justice system and something in the water. In Wisconsin, he complains, it's cow manure.