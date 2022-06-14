Allowing more guns in Kenosha County buildings is wrong, editorializes the Kenosha News. The paper urges county supervisors to reject a plan to lift the firearms ban in county buildings. It's the wrong answer to what ails us, the paper insists.
A friendlier home owners association attitude is needed for solar and wind energy, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Citing a Waunakee resident's difficulties in getting approval for a solar panel on her property because the HOA balked, the paper says associations need to be aware of the law and stop putting impediments in the way.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes a look at the idea of forming a Brewers' entertainment district around American Family Field similar to what the Bucks did around their arena. He notes that it's hardly a new idea, but the Brewers aren't sure they want to support it,
The world must not cede Russia's "sphere of interest," writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Russia has no sphere of interest in the affairs of other counties just by looking at its own actions in world history, the blogger maintains.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska reviews former Atty. Gen. William Barr's book, One Damn Thing After Another," which explains how Donald Trump lost the election by himself. Blaska seconds Barr's analysis that Trump was his own worst enemy just by the way he acted.