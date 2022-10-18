Both the Kenosha News and the Racine Journal Times, fellow Lee newspapers with the Wisconsin State Journal, reprint the State Journal's endorsement of Mandela Barnes over incumbent Ron Johnson for the U.S. Senate. The editorial insists that Barnes is so much better for Wisconsin.
Columnist Bill Kaplan writes that promising not to run for a third term wasn't the only lie Ron Johnson told in 2016. He also said he was all for security -- health, jobs, retirement, etc. But, he refused to lift a finger to help Oshkosh workers retain a post office truck contract, has fought to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and has attacked Social Security and Medicare. Don't let him fool you into voting for him, the columnist says in a WisOpinion column.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey tells Ron Johnson that you can be critical of America and still love it. He says Johnson's cheap shot at Mandela Barnes at the end of last week's debate shows that he doesn't understand that.
M.D. Kittle, on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, insists that crime is a big deal for voters this election. He claims that Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes are trying to hide from that fact.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer parses the Marquette University Law School poll and declares that it shows the independents and young men are shifting to the right. That young voters are shifting to Johnson over Barnes reveals a big gender gap, he insists.
Two staffers of the conservative think tank, the Badger Institute, claim that if Wisconsin is to improve its economic condition, it needs to concentrate on less government regulation and reforming its tax structure. Patrick McIlheran and Mike Nichols have outlined their claims in a new book published by the Institute.