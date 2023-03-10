Terri Wruck of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism pens a column for the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times reflecting on Women's History Month and the lessons left by some of the early pioneers.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth describes how two Beloit police officers saved the lives of a two-year-old who was choking in the family car. He reminds readers that while there are some miscreants among law enforcement, the great majority of them serve and protect.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska asks if the abortion issue will defeat Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly. The blogger has suggestions for Kelly to use when he debates his opponent, Janet Protasiewicz.
All signs point to Kelly being behind in the race, comments Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. Already, he says, some conservatives are panning Kelly's campaign, complaining that his hammering home that he will rule based on the "constitution" isn't resonating with voters.
Meanwhile, in a WisOpinon column, Jerry Hanson of the Walworth County Democratic Party, insists that Kelly is not qualified to sit on the high court. He points out that Kelly insists that legal authority comes not only from the Constitution, but from God, ignoring the separation of church and state.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz says he wishes he could cheer for Robin Vos' dismissal of Gov. Tony Evers' plan to earmark $290 million to repairs to American Family Field, but he's afraid Vos is opposed for all the wrong reasons.