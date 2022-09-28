Just how purple is Wisconsin?, asks columnist Steve Walters on Urban Milwaukee. Quite purple, he answers, as he goes back three decades of voting that shows the state remarkably evenly divided.
If Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is true to his words and intentions that all he wants to do is make sure that our elections are fair and accurate, then he will answer the Jan. 6th's committee call to testify about his phone call with Donald Trump, insists Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey.
In a USA Today column that appears in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jill Lawrence recommends not voting for any Republican this fall. And that includes even Republicans who have split with Donald Trump. Her reason is that if the GOP gains control of Congress, democracy will be in peril.
Evers' government Catch 22 is the title of M.D. Kittle's latest posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite. Kittle continues to blame the governor for what he says is a dysfunctional Department of Safety and Professional Services where citizens continue to have trouble getting their licenses in a timely manner.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson says the Brett Favre welfare fraud case reminds him that Mississippi, his home state, hasn't changed much. It still doesn't care much about its Black citizens, he writes.
On his WisBiz Green blog, Gregg Hoffman writes that hydrogen can very much be in the energy mix. He lauds the action taken by six Midwest governors, including Wisconsin's, to promote the use of hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels.