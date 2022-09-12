Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild says that the Waukesha County judge who declared that clerk's fixing addresses for witnesses on absentee ballots has sided with Republicans. He calls the ruling petty and ludicrous.
The big question in the governor's race is whether Wisconsin should dismantle public schools, writes Ruth Conniff of the Wisconsin Examiner. The coalition of conservative groups is promoting just that, she declares.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite says that Gov. Tony Evers' COVID aid spending plan offers a lot to audit. He claims that the "liberal members" of PSC are being careless in distributing the funds for broadband expansion in the state.
Writing for the conservative Badger Institute site, former Walker administration cabinet member Eloise Anderson contends the fundamental pillars of a civil society are eroding. She insists that the good things in life in a democracy come from the private sector, not government.
In a guest column for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Fred Clark and Don Behm, both members of Wisconsin's Greenfire, insist that Joe Biden's climate bill will accelerate Wisconsin's response to a changing world.
In a column for the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr comments on the legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet premier who died last week. He calls him an extraordinary man whose leadership is sorely missing in Russia today.