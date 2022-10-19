The Racine Journal Times takes the side of the Kenosha Public Library in its decision to include the novel "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi in its Big Read program. The novel, depicting the 18th Century slave trade has been targeted by Kenosha County Board members as too graphic. The paper tells the board to read the book which, it insists, they will come to appreciate.
Former Wisconsin GOP congressman Steve Gunderson and former GOP state senator Dale Schultz, in a column on WisOpinion, urge state voters to choose wisely on Nov. 8th, picking candidates who show a willingness to collaborate and rise above the acrimony.
Outside groups that expressly tell voters how to vote have already broken the state's spending record, reports the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. With still three weeks to go before the election, the advocacy groups have pumped more than $36 million into the election, the WDC notes.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Reggie Jackson gives a shoutout to the Redress Movement, a national organization that is working to address the stark disparities between Blacks and white in Milwaukee.
M.D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite insists that despite his protests, Gov. Tony Evers has been asleep at the switch. Kittle claims that Evers puts in less than eight hour days and suggests he sleeps late.
In a joint commentary on the Wisconsin Examiner, Elizabeth Pierson and Nicole Safar take a look at who's behind all the election administration lawsuits and asks what do they want? They insist they all have one goal in common and that's to stop many people from voting because they can't win if they play fairly.