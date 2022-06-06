Editorializing that a referendum to spend more on the city's police department is needed, the Racine Journal Times says the City Council can't wait until that vote is held. Citing the shootout at a city cemetery last week, the paper says the Council needs to provide the department with more resources now.
In a guest column for the Kenosha News, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steihl argues that the United States can't depend on foreign semiconductor chip production. He says he backs a bill pending in the House that would circumvent what he claims are regulations preventing rapid support for U.S. companies to ramp up chip production.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Alan Borsuck comments on the problems facing educators after a very challenging school year. He suggests what districts like Milwaukee's need to do to address everything from school safety to behavior to mental health issues.
Right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims in another MacIver Institute blog that the real mass murder problem isn't the school shooting in Uvalde, but is in places like Chicago where as many people were killed with guns in just one weekend.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson writes that Republicans keep insisting we can't do anything about gun violence. He singles out positions taken by Wisconsin GOP candidates as examples of them throwing up their hands over the problem.