The Racine Journal Times believes the Racine Unified School District is being too lax in installing safety devices in its schools and consequently, it adds, dangerous incidents have popped up. The paper says the district needs to install permanent metal detectors at all entrances.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth is troubled by the amount of disrespect and abuse that plague first responders in the Beloit area. He notes that many police officers are retiring and less experienced are replacing them. Recruitment and retention could be eased by people showing more appreciation, he insists.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Susan Webb Yackee, the director of the UW-Madison's La Follette Institute, reports research shows that citizens in Wisconsin want thoughtful conversation about pressing policy issues.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell maintains that the "real Twitter bombshell" is that Twitter employees cooperated with presidential candidate Joe Biden to hush up the New York Post's report on Hunter Biden's laptop.
Columnist Steve Walters, in an Urban Milwaukee piece, points out that Gov. Tony Evers has made grants to 7,200 state business under the governor's bounce back program. The $10,000 grants to small businesses have amounted to $72 million, he writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska attributes the Republicans loss of Georgia to Donald Trump, quoting commentator Erick Erickson proclaiming that a red state now has two blue senators thanks to one orange man.