Lee Rasch, the executive director of Leader Ethics, counsels in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column on how you can avoid election disinformation. He says it's easy to be misinformed about elections and offers tips for voters to avoid that.
In a Wisconsin Examiner posting, Bill Lueders discusses Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly's "divine inspiration." He visits a 1991 writing by Kelly who explains he is certain that he has God on his side.
In a WisOpinion posting, the Coalition of Employer Groups expresses concern for the rising costs of health care, blaming hospitals for being part of the problem. Willard Walker of Walker Forge laments the elimination of "white bagging" that has served to allow employers to negotiate drug costs.
Pointing to a public hearing in Arkansas over a parental rights bill, Democurmudgeon John Peterson comments on a Republican legislator shutting down testimony from students who came to oppose the bill. Peterson claims they shut down civically minded students because their testimony wasn't all about the GOP.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that the federal government must pressure car manufacturers to keep AM radio in their cars. He's astounded that the automakers are even considering dropping AM from their radios and explains how millions rely on AM.