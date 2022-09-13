Why is Sen. Ron Johnson undermining Social Security?, asks columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. The Wisconsin senator has attacked the system that was actually forged right here in Wisconsin, claiming he wants to "fix" it and Medicare, statements that are patently untrue, the columnist adds.
The Racine Journal Times contends that the rush to electric vehicles has its dangers. The paper editorializes that electric cars may be less safe than current vehicles, contributing to our already high national accident rate. It suggests that now is the time to address highway safety as the country prepares for the electric car.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that Penny Mustard Furnishing ads are what's best about radio. The blogger says the ads feature folksy humor and down-home values and now because the company is opening a store in Madison, the ads will be playing on the radio here.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle suggests that there is political retaliation in the Dane County sheriff's race as Sheriff Kalvin Barrett placed his opponent, Anthony Hamilton, on paid leave. Hamilton claimed on a right-wing radio show that he expected Barrett to retaliate for statements he has made, Kittle observes.
ln a WisOpinion column, Democratic State Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie writes that all people deserve clean drinking water, but that's no longer the case. Pointing to the incidence of PFAS in many state wells, Hebl says the GOP has been stalling on cleaning it up while Gov. Tony Evers has taken action.
John Mielke, president of Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, writes a WisOpinion column complaining that President Joe Biden on Labor Day didn't talk about his uncompetitive policies that place unionized workers ahead of nonunion employees.