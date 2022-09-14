Business blogger John Torinus writes that there are several things we can do to quiet the hyper-partisan divide in our state. He lists some of them, including enacting direct democracy to take power away from the extremists and ranked choice voting. He urges referendums to do just that in 2024.
In a column for the Milwaukee Courier, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes insists that it's time to out workers first, something, he claims, isn't being done by the current Republican incumbent, Ron Johnson.
M.D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that President Joe Biden's student loan bailout could hurt Gov. Tony Evers' re-election campaign. He cites a new poll showing that 55% of voters would vote against a candidate in favor of the idea.
Abortion is on the ballot this November even if you don't see it, writes Shepherd Express editor and publisher Lou Fortis. He predicts the issue will have a major impact on the ballot this fall.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, consultant Frank Schneiger writes that Milwaukee's famed Mitchell Park Domes can be saved just like New York's Central Park was. He proposes the formation of a conservancy-like commission that could raise funds and work to restore the domes.