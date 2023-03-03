There's something to be said for decency, writes columnist Bill Barth in the Beloit Daily News. He recounts a visit he had with then President Jimmy Carter back in July of 1979 and the impression Carter made on him that day.
The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram complains about Wisconsin's DNR delaying the release of public comments made to the agency over wolf hunting in the state. The delay is another unforced error, the paper maintains.
In an Appleton Post-Crescent guest column, UW-Milwaukee Prof. Jeffrey Sommers contends that Fed's inflation fight is doing more harm than good. Average Americans will suffer if the national bank keeps raising interest rates, he writes.
Parents who profess to be angry about the way schools teach history should be required to turn over their own syllabuses that show how they would teach history, comments Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, Would they ignore some of the uncomfortable facts?, he asks.
Conservative Washington County Daily News columnist and blogger Owen Robinson claims that the rule of law is on the ballot in the April 4th State Supreme Court election. He claims that Janet Protasiewicz is a judicial activist while Dan Kelly rules by the law.
Meanwhile, says Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy the high court race seems to be all about sex offenders. Protasiewiz attacks Kelly for defending sex offenders while Kelly insists she's soft on crime. It's all nonsense, Murphy argues, the high court rarely gets such cases in the first place.