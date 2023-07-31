In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, Lebron Hill writes that Jason Aldean's song doesn't represent the values of the small town he grew up in. He says Aldean's stereotyping explains why country music doesn't resonate with many people.
Likewise for another small town native, Mike McCabe, who on his More Verb Than Noun blog describes Aldean's song "Try That In a Small Town," as dripping with white supremacy. He knows very little about small towns, McCabe says of the country singer who, he points out, didn't grow up in a small town.
In his regular Washington Times blog, though, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker proclaims that Aldean's song "gets it right." He recounts folks in Delavan where his father was the pastor of a local church as examples.
Right-wing blogger and columnist for the online Washington County Daily News Owen Robinson is in a tizzy over tomorrow's swearing in of new Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz. Leftists now control the judiciary, he complains.
The Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran recounts his personal experience of having his Kia stolen in Milwaukee. He got it back with a souvenir bullet hole in its side, but says that isn't Kia's fault, but the criminals plaguing Milwaukee with no one doing anything about it.
On the lighter side, blogger Bill Stokes comments on members of Congress holding a hearing on UFOs, now called UAPs by the military. He suggests that the legislators instead rename themselves, using the acronym IDM for Identified Damn Fools.