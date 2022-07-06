In a WisOpinion piece, columnist Bill Kaplan writes that the Jan. 6th hearings expose Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's lies about the infamous day at the U.S. Capitol. He says that Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony, for instance, was a huge contrast to the every changing lies Johnson tells of the insurrection.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, in the wake of the Highland Park shootings at the 4th of July parade, asks why white men, in particular, resort to the violence of mass shootings in this country. We are witnessing toxic masculinity, he claims.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild contends that the State Supreme Court's decision to allow Republican Fred Prehn to say on the NRB reinforces gerrymandering, allowing a minority to override the voters in the state.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LaKeisha Myers pens a note to America that banning books is not the answer. By banning books you're failing to teach the true history of our country, she insists.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite takes on Madison's Urban Triage for insisting that the Supreme Court's abortion decision is another example of white supremacy. He claims the "radical" group is wasting taxpayers' money.
Rich Jackson, editor of the Sawyer County Record, maintains that the argument over the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline is not black and white. The pipeline is needed, he insists, today and into the future. But, it must be subjected to strict safeguards to protect the environment.