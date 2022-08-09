It's time Wisconsin should legalize marijuana, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Noting that both Racine and Kenosha have advisory referendums on the ballot this November, the newspaper urges its readers to vote for its legalization. Like alcohol, it's better for it to be legalized and, hence, controlled.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth chides the Wisconsin State Supreme Court for its ruling that doesn't allow some open records requesters to recoup their legal costs when successfully challenging records' denials. This is nothing more than bad governance, the columnist declares.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson flip-flops on helping veterans, writes Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion column. He points out Johnson's strange behavior in joining other Republicans to oppose a measure they once supported to give vets poisoned by burn pits benefits, apparently to retaliate for the Democrats' agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act. Then when vets' groups responded with anger, Johnson quickly flip-flopped again, Kaplan points out.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska lashes out at The Capital Times' John Nichols for his column claiming that Rebecca Kleefisch and former Vice President Mike Pence are a pair of GOP cynics. He claims Nichols' piece is a bumbling attempt to clear the way for Gov. Tony Evers.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey recalls Aug. 8, 1974, the date that then President Richard Nixon resigned the presidency. He was 12 years old at the time and remembers the excitement in Hanover, Wis., where he grew up as Nixon addressed the nation.
Blogger Bill Stokes takes an "inventory" of Wisconsin today, lamenting that it includes minority-represented state government thanks to gerrymandering, out-of-state bear hunters "training" their hounds, and a U.S. senator running for re-election who believes in the tooth fairy.