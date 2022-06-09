Business blogger John Torinus is wondering if Donald Trump's endorsement is the kiss of death for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. Torinus comments that he thought Michels was smart enough to avoid becoming glued to Trump, but now sees he was wrong.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes how the conservative Bradley Foundation continues to retain controversial election denier Cleta Mitchell on its board of directors. Foley and Lardner, where she was once a partner, got rid of her, but the Bradley hierarchy keeps her on, he writes.
One of the looming victims of climate change is Wisconsin's longtime reputation for walleye fishing, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The DNR estimates that as many as 420 lakes in the state are still havens for walleye, but if climate change progresses that could be down to just four by 2089, the paper warns.
San Francisco's election results this week are a wake up call for the Woke folk, asserts Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He says the recall of the California city's district attorney shows how the progressives' "war on cops" is meeting its end.
In an Isthmus column, former teacher Christy Klein writes that arming teachers to prevent school shootings is a bad idea. Arming teachers would only exacerbate the problem, she insists.
Lou Fortis, the editor and publisher of Milwaukee's Shepherd Express, asks if we're becoming an angry people. The people need to see hope and fairness, he maintains, yet they're faced with politically controlled courts, gerrymandered legislative and congressional districts, policies that make the rich richer and they're angry about it.