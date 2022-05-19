Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asks if Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is a racist. Murphy points out that Johnson has pushed the great replacement theory that influenced the mass shooter in Buffalo. In answer to a Johnson staffer denying Johnson ever having said that, Murphy posts statements the senator made on a Fox Business show.
The Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson insists the Buffalo, N.Y., shooter is not a lone wolf. He outlines why he feels mainstream racial discourse nurtures white domestic terrorists.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff charges Wisconsin Republicans of attempting to make political hay out of the shootings outside FiServe Forum following the Bucks' last home game. She quotes GOP candidates who she says are seizing on tragedy just before the Republican convention this weekend while insisting that Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm be fired.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska hero worships Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing legislation outlawing protests at officials' homes. He believes we need the same legislation here and takes aim at Freedom Inc.'s protests here in Madison.
M. D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite joins fellow conservatives in sending broadsides against UW-Madison's newly selected chancellor. Making her $750,000 annual salary an issue, Kittle contends that she's a California liberal with "passionate support" for critical race theory.
In a column that appears in Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters asks if the abortion issue will drive voter turnout this November. He believes it could be a key in the governor's and attorney general's race.