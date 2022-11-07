Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy observes that the Wisconsin race for attorney general has been brutal. He adds that incumbent Democrat Josh Kahl has been cool under fire, but wonders if he's being too cool?
On his Recombobulation Area blog, Dan Shafer parses the latest Marquette University Law School poll and says that while it shows Wisconsin's major races are toss ups, there still is a possibility of a red wave on Tuesday. Let's face it, the polls have been off before, he writes.
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr proclaims that Elon Musk is rightly advocating for freedom of speech in his takeover of Twitter. The professor contends that Twitter execs have been bullying their users and Musk wants that to end.
In his right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog, M.D. Kittle chastises Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes for having the law firm of Marc Elias, who he describes as being behind the "phony Russian dossier," working on their campaigns. Elias was Hillary Clinton's lawyer in the 2016 campaign, he writes, and therefore should be regarded as suspect.
In a Wisconsin Examiner piece, Dr. Kristin Lyerly writes that Wisconsin women's health is threatened like never before. Even before the high court's Dobbs decision on abortion, the state's maternal mortality rates are among the worst in the developed world, she says.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz complains that there is no political infrastructure for moderates to stand a chance to get a Democratic nomination in the state. He fantasizes a run for governor, but explains that the Democrats' for the most part are hostile to moderates like him.