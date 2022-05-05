The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth takes issue with former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly labeling current justice Brian Hagedorn of being "supremely unreliable," like that should be a bad thing. Kelly, who lost to current liberal Justice Jill Karofsky, believes conservatives should always be reliably conservative, says Barth, and that's not the way independent justice should be administered.
In a commentary for the Kenosha News, Democratic State Rep. Tip McGuire says worker misclassification has become costly for workers and taxpayers. He cites large-scale construction companies, many of them from out of state, of claiming employees as independent contractors to avoid living wages and benefits as required by law.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Kristin Brey points out that the August primaries are barely three months away and suggests that if readers want to be determine who to vote for they need to start doing their homework now.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts excerpts of testimony that three current conservative Supreme Court justices made during their confirmation hearings and concludes that all three "lied to us" about their views on Roe v. Wade.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff notes that the Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate nomination have all jumped on incumbent Ron Johnson for his comments and views on the abortion issue. The leaked draft ruling has become a key issue into the U.S. Senate race, she adds.
Staunch conservative blogger and columnist for the online Washington County Daily News Owen Robinson wades into the GOP primary for governor. Robinson is convinced that a Republican will beat Tony Evers and still clings to Rebecca Kleefisch as having the best chance. But, he's taking a look at recent entrant Tim Michels as the campaign advances.