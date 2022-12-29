Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asks if it's possible that Milwaukee Bucks' co-owner will sell his share of the team? He reports that's what an NBA insider is suggesting. It would be a huge windfall for the Lasry, he adds.
The Beloit Daily News isn't enamored with the school district's ad hoc committee recommending more spending referendums for the local schools. There are too many questions that need be answered, the paper insists, including what efficiencies are in the works. The district isn't in a financial crisis because its taxpayers have been too frugal, it adds.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's new Ideas Lab editor Jmes Fitzhenry introduces himself to the paper's readers by pledging to promote civil dialogue in the public interest in Wisconsin.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a list of his ten most read blogs during 2022, but includes one written by former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz suggesting that Madison elect Blaska to the school board.