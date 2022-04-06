In a Janesville Gazette column, Carthage College professor Art Cyr says this is not the nation's first bout with inflation. Nevertheless, it's an over simplification to compare today's inflation with those of earlier times. There are many other factors that are causing this, he explains.
In a Kenosha News guest column, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steihl says that we need to double down on fighting against the scourge of fentanyl in our communities. He writes that that includes securing the U.S.'s southern border where he says much of the addictive drug is being imported.
In his weekly column on the online Washington County Daily News' site, conservative Owen Robinson contends that the media are whitewashing Gov. Tony Evers' vetoes of legislative Republican bills when they prove just how terrible a governor Evers is.
But in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Paul Smith says that Evers' vetoes show that he's listening to Wisconsin's conservation community. Smith is particularly pleased with the governor's veto of bills promoted by the pro-hunting group Hunter Nation.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite claims that "hyprocrite" Mandela Barnes strikes again. He claims that Barnes praises Gov. Tony Evers when he doesn't provide assistance to companies that are promising jobs in Wisconsin, but attacks Ron Johnson for failing to urge Oshkosh Defense to keep its truck building in the state.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Alex Lasry says it's time to take action to lower gas prices and end our reliance on big oil. He praises actions that President Biden has taken and accuses Republicans of falsely claiming that the president is responsible for the gas price hikes.
In another Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor calls the recent enactment of a federal anti-lynching law bittersweet. It took 100 years and 200 attempts to finally get the law on the books, she notes, and adds that it was one sorry excuse after the other.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that Madison's City Council needs to reject Madison's proposed recycling tax. It's a bad idea, he proclaims, adding that there should never be a tax on essential city services which picking up recyclables definitely is.