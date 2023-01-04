In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Chris Reader of the Institute for Reforming Government, claims that Wisconsin could become a magnet for growth in the Midwest by cutting taxes. He believes that average residents will benefit if the state income tax is eliminated.
Business blogger John Torinus hails the news that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Gov. Tony Evers have indicated that they will try to compromise this year in formulating a state budget. It's music to our ears, the blogger writes.
Blogger Bill Stokes turns serious in commenting on professional football and the injury to Damar Hamlin. If football is supposed to serve as a positive outlet for our latent hostility, it seriously needs a remake, he says.
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan contends that Sen. Ron Johnson votes for chaos and discrimination as he turned thumbs down to the omnibus appropriations bill that sensibly averted a government shutdown. Kaplan notes the help for nursing mothers, protections against another Electoral College debacle and other important amendments that were in the bill.
On the other hand, conservative blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson insists that Congress is broken and the passage of the omnibus appropriations bill is proof of that because of its out-of-control spending.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts his predictions for 2023, which includes GOP Cong. Jim Jordan's judiciary committee uncovering fact that the Capitol insurrection was actually orchestrated by the passengers on an AARP tour bus.