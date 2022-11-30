In a column for the West Bend Daily News, former GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says he's focusing on the path ahead. He thanks those who supported him in his losing race to Tony Evers, and says while his family had to endure slings and arrows, he'd do it again.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls Donald Trump's dinner with antisemite Kanye West and Nazi sympathizer Nick Fuentes another low in American politics. As awful as it is, we now expect such behavior out of Trump, he adds.
The Racine Journal Times weighs in on the court fight between a dog toy company and the venerable Jack Daniels' whiskey corporation. At first glance, the paper's editorial board thinks Jack Daniels ought to lighten up in charging the toy company for violating its copyright. But, under further review, it says it can now understand why.
In his Thanksgiving week column for the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr recounts Abraham Lincoln's declaration of the first Thanksgiving Day in 1863 at the height of the Civil War and what it's meant since.
Right-wing blogger and columnist for the Washington County Daily News Owen Robinson argues that the state should return its surplus to the taxpayers. It's immoral for a government to overtax its people and then use the surplus as an excuse to increase spending, he proclaims.
Columnist Steve Walters writes that Wisconsin municipalities are turning more and more to referendums to make up for state imposed levy limits on local spending. They are finding the need to make up for shortfalls just like school districts in the state must do, he points out.