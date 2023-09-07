Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a MacIver Institute blog, says there are two schools of thought whether it would be wise for Wisconsin legislative Republicans to impeach Supreme Court justice Janet Prostiewicz and discusses why impeachment might not be wise.
While it may have been wrong for the justice to declare the gerrymandered redistricting maps "rigged" during the election campaign, the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth points out how ham fisted it would be to impeach her even before she hears one case.
Columnist Steve Walters, in a piece for Urban Milwaukee, predicts tax cuts and a subsidy for the Brewers will be at the top of the Legislature's Fall agenda. The question is can they make a deal with Gov. Tony Evers?, he asks.
Robert Verbruggen, a fellow with the Manhattan Institute, writes on the Badger Institute blog that legislators needn't worry that federal funds are subject to a claw back should they pass a tax cut. He explains why he believes that is so.
In a More Verb Than Noun posting, blogger Mike McCabe has his issues with the New York Times' columnist David Brooks, insisting that his new moral reckoning only considers half of the equation that makes many people angry.