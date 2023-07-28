The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth looks south to Illinois and suggests it's doing something right by investing heavily in infrastructure. He cites several examples and suggests that the infrastructure improvements will attract development to our neighboring state.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that hate toward Blacks appears be on the increase in the country. He cites several troubling incidents that have occurred in Wisconsin as well.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, Mike De Sisti, a photographer for the newspaper insists that Milwaukee needs an observation deck so that citizens can view the city's amazing skyline.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey labels the Republicans the party of political implosions. He presents a list of missteps the party has taken in recent months to claim that the party is doing itself in.
Richard Kyte, director of Viterbo University's Ethics Institute, explains in a Kenosha News column why it's important to choose compassion over callousness. It's best to be fooled occasionally than miss an opportunity to do something good, he writes.
Milwaukee blogger Chris Liebenthal contends that Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson needs a "Waahmbulance" again, crying the blues that the FBI won't support his theories about Hunter Biden.
State Rep. William Penterman, a Republican from Columbus, writes in a WisOpinion contribution that he's proud of the budget his Republican colleagues passed this year, but terribly disappointed in Gov. Tony Evers' vetoes.