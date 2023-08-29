Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asks if new Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz should recuse herself from cases challenging the gerrymandered districting. If she should, then so should Rebecca Bradley, who he insists has been more less factual and scathing on the issue.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion column, is cheered by recent signs there's a bipartisan agreement that climate change needs to be addressed promptly. He cites former Gov. Tommy Thompson and other Republicans who are joining efforts to promote clean energy and he urges deniers like Sen. Ron Johnson and other Wisconsin Republicans to climb aboard.
The Eau Claire Leader Telegram implores the Legislature not to roll back child labor protections. It insists a bill that has been introduced to allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work without their parents' permission would sacrifice children's safety.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says the history lesson missed by some in the GOP is that the Ukraine War needs to be fully funded. They need to study what happened in Munich, he contends.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says the question that should be asked of every U.S. House and Senate candidate in 2024 is where you were and what you were doing on Jan. 6, 2021? A truthful answer is required, he adds.
The right-wing Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran contends that the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is bringing in "high profile leftists" to teach Wisconsin teachers about equity.