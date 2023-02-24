In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel video column, Kristin Brey and Bill Schulz contend that paid leave is popular with the people and under Gov. Tony Evers' plan it won't raise costs. So why do the GOP bosses oppose it?, they ask.
Don't use the surplus for reckless spending, warns the Beloit Daily News in an editorial. The right thing to do is return part of the money to the taxpayers and then conservatively compromise on the rest because economic storm clouds are on the horizon, the paper argues.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering how Gov. Evers came up with that $290 million subsidy for American Family Field. He says that $290 million to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for another 13 years amounts to the largest annual subsidy in Major League history.
Special interest spending from outside Wisconsin groups has already set a record during this State Supreme Court election cycle reports the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. To date, 16 groups have reported spending $5.63 million, breaking the old record of $5.03 million, WDC tallies.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that there is one word the nation needs to say to Marjorie Taylor Greene types. That word is "perfect," he says, to describe how moronic they have become.
Eve Hall, CEO of the Milwaukee Urban League, notes in a WisOpinion column the importance of Black History Month this February. We're living in a time when some political forces are attempting to filter and rewrite our history, she points out, and its important that the facts are respected.