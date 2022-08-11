The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff asks "how Trumpy are we Wisconsin?" Donald Trump-backed candidates shake up the state's GOP establishment in Tuesday's election, she observes, asking what's next?
It's a difficult topic, but the future of Social Security and Medicare is a necessary debate, writes Beloit Daily News columnist Bill Barth. Sen. Ron Johnson's comments that the two programs should be made discretionary spending may not have been the best, but the truth remains that something needs to be done to fortify them.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson isn't as charitable to Johnson, claiming that once again he opens his trap in a predictable arrogant way. Remember, Peterson writes, Johnson campaigned to get himself elected by calling for the demise of the Affordable Care Act.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the U.S. Senate is an example of how compromise needs to work for effective government. No one got all they wanted, but it all was a major step forward, he contends.
Blogger Bill Stokes earmarks a recent New York Times' opinion column that questions why Sen. Ron Johnson is still a viable candidate for re-election this fall. Michelle Cottle wonders why Wisconsin voters would want to give him another six years to spout his conspiracy theories, Stokes notes.