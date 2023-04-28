Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson takes a look at the data in an effort to explain how liberals have decisively won the last three of four State Supreme Court races. He concludes urbanization has been a major factor.
Blogger Bill Stokes insists that Sen. Ron Johnson's contention that global warming is good for Wisconsin once again makes the state a national laughing stock. While we in Wisconsin may finally get warm and fewer people will die from the cold, the rest of the world will suffer, he adds.
In a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other USA Today/Wisconsin newspapers, Bishop William Barber explains how to turn thoughts and prayers into action. He says the people need to confront the gun extremists who are so powerful in many state capitals.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz is wondering how it's possible that the nation's two political parties are heading to nominate presidential candidates two-thirds of Americans don't want. He goes on to explain the dilemma and hopes that things will change by 2028.
Right-wing columnist for the online Washington County Daily News and blogger Owen Robinson insists that State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly is undermining education in the state. She worries whether kids are singing "Rainbowland" instead of why so many can't read, he asserts.