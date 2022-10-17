In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr hails the installation of a statue honoring the late President Harry Truman as an overdue tribute. The Truman statue in the U.S. Capitol rotunda replaces one of Thomas Hart Benton, one of two representing Missouri. No president in such a short period of time made more consequential decisions, Cyr quotes Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Ruy Teixeira and Dan Adams write that despite all the noise on social media, there still is a lot of common ground in Wisconsin. Public Policy polling shows that many in state agree on major issues facing Wisconsin, they contend.
Also in the Journal Sentinel, longtime Wisconsin Republican blogger and commentator James Wigderson declares that he is voting for Tony Evers for governor and Mandela Barnes for the U.S. Senate. He admits that he disagrees with nearly all of the Democrats' positions, but he feels more important this election is to uphold the U.S. Constitution.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that he isn't cheering over the Jan. 6th committee's subpoena of Donald Trump, but is wearily sad that it had to happen to lift up our democracy. He compares it to the Watergate aftermath.
The conservative Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran argues that the way you get faster prosecution is to pay for it. The reason it takes so long for crimes to be prosecuted in court stems from not having enough lawyers in DAs' offices, he contends, even Milwaukee County John Chisholm's offce.
The right-wing blogsite Empower Wisconsin declares Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway the "tool of the week" for her decision to paint now illegal voting drop boxes with artwork promoting democracy. It's just another act of petulance, the opinion piece claims.