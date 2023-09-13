The worldwide HIV medical program has been an overwhelming success and Congress needs to stop playing games with it, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. The half-baked crowd in the so-called Freedom Caucus is once again undermining a proven life saving program, he adds.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer calls Robin Vos' and Wisconsin Republican's impeachment threat unconstitutional and outrageous. But let's face it, he adds, it's very predictable. Trying to overturn election results is their forte.
If Janet Protasiewicz should be impeached, then Justices Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley should be recalled, chimes in blogger Dave Cieslewicz. He believes that wouldn't be hard to do considering all the outrage that the GOP's impeachment threat has generated in the state.
Madison's rightie blogger Davd Blaska weighs in on the city's efforts to repeal its anti-panhandlng ordinance. The ordinance hasn't been enforced anyway, he writes, but the city shouldn't be giving those who scam motorists from intersection median strips a pass.
Milwaukee physician Madelaine Tully, in an Urban Milwaukee op-ed, argues that big health care systems in her city and elsewhere around the country are driving up medical costs. Congress must act to save patients like hers from being overbilled, she insists.
Spring Green Republican State Sen. Howard Marklein, in a WisOpinion posting, provides a list of bills he is supporting to "serve" his constituents. They include broadband expansion and giving the Legislature a say in how federal funds are distributed.