Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy observes that there's a right-wing war taking place in the State Supreme Court race. While there appears to be no rancor between the liberal candidates, he writes, conservatives Dan Kelly and Jennifer Dorow are getting downright nasty with each other.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican, takes issue with a Journal Times editorial that declared constitutional amendments are no way to legislate. Wanggaard claims that the amendments are driven by need and nothing else.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman comments on a $20 million ad campaign by a Christian nonprofit to "rebrand" Jesus Christ, including an expensive Super Bowl buy. Just think of the help $20 million could provide the homeless and hungry, the blogger comments.
In a column for the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr reflects on the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and the lessons America should have learned because of it.
Maria Crenshaw, a Marquette University student studying journalism, in an op-ed for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel argues that profit-driven algorithms are pushing young people to disconnect from the events of the day. Never-ending bad news is a real cause for concern, she writes.