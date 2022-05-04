Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska hails the leaked draft opinion of Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito, contending that it's great news. The court should never have legislated by fiat with its original Roe v. Wade decision, he maintains.
So you weren't feeling Hillary enough to vote for her in 2016, counters Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman in response to the news of the leak, now confirmed by the court. But, this is what it's got you, he adds.
Yikes, adds the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild. If this means Roe v. Wade is dead, as it appears it soon will be, Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law will be back on the books, he laments, including criminalizing doctors who perform them.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey turns his attention to the reporters who broke the court story, insisting that it shows once again the value of our free media. The story is not only of great significance, but it opened the door to view how the court works, he adds.
In a guest column for the Racine Journal Times, UW-Parkside vice chancellor Rob Ducoffe insists that we must sell the value of a college degree. College is a wise choice for young people seeking higher earnings and a fulfilling career, but, he laments, enrollments have been decreasing.
The Eau Claire Leader Telegram puts a plug in for its local farmers' market, urging readers to make time to visit it and other markets in the Eau Claire area. Most of the vendors are small farmers, the paper editorializes, and they can use all the support they can get.