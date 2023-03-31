Dan Kelly cannot be elected to the Supreme Court, he would be a danger to democracy, declares Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. His work with the election deniers who created a false slate of Electoral College voters disqualifies him, the blogger argues.
In a piece for the Bulwark, Bill Lueders describes the ugliness of Wisconsin's high court race. Dan Kelly has been particularly nasty, including accusations that Janet Protasiewicz used the "n" word and abused her then husband, but Protasiewicz has lobbed scurrilous charges of her own, he writes.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Prof. Quinn Yeargain insists that two of the amendments on the ballot next week may weaken citizens' constitutional rights to bail, continuing the assault on the practice.
On his blog, More Verb Than Noun, Mike McCabe says the old adage that words will never hurt you is a lie. He takes a look at how words have become weaponized through our political history and how they indeed have caused hurt.
Vote with knowledge, not fear writes Peter Wasson, the managing editor of the Ashland Daily News. He wonders how any millions dollars have been spent on telling lies about a candidate's opponent and suggests that voters examine the records and make informed choices instead.